Arunachal: Students dharna against CAA

Itanagar

Students form various college and university today staged dharna against Citizenship (Amendment )Act-2019 (CAA) at tennis court here today.

The students holding leaflets, shouting slogans against the state and central government demanding scrapping of CAA which is detrimental to the indigenous people of the region.

They were also demanded that both MPs from the state should come forward and show solidarity with the indigenous people movement against CAA-2019.

Students condemned police brutality

Students from Rajiv Gandhi University Tuesday condemned the police brutality on students of Jamia Millia Islamia University and at Aligarh Muslim University who were peacefully protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

“We condemn it in the strongest terms of all acts of violence, abuse of power, excessive use of force and assault on our constitutional rights,” the Rajiv Gandhi University Research Scholars’ Forum (RGURSF) said in a statement today.

The horrifying visuals shared on social media are a grim manifesto that civil rights no longer exist and that students are no longer safe in universities. They will enter our hostel rooms and libraries to prove that we are no longer a democracy, RGURSF General Secretary Prem Taba said.

Extending solidarity, Taba further said RGU students are also protesting against the CAA which they fear will have severe demographic imbalance in the entire Northeastern region.

“Misso Nobin, an MA Sociology student of the university has also begun an indefinite strike against the CAA since December 15,” Taba informed.

“We demand that arrested students be released unconditional, police violence be curbed in Jamia and AMU immediately with their complete exit from university premises followed by an SIT probe into the blatant abuse of power by the police at the university premises,” Taba said.