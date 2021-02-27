Arunachal: Street Vendors Aatma Nirbhar Nidhi Loan Mela  held  at Jairampur, Yingkiong, Pasighat , Aalo 

Jairampur/Aalo/Pasighat/Yingkiong – Three days loan mela for Street Vendors was organised by DUDA Jairampur. Many street vendors participated in the camp which was formally inaugurated by EE Jairampur.

Speaking on the inaugural program he welcomed the team who visited DUDA Jairampur along with vendors and argued the Vendors to get registered under the scheme.

Also, speaking on the occasion Ravi Sharma, State Mission Manager (SMM), Arunachal State Urban Livelihoods Mission (ArSULM) explained in detail about the benefits of the Scheme and argued Vendors to get registered so that in phase-II other pro-poor scheme benefits of various central government scheme to be linked in future.

Out of 115-Registered Vendors , 56 vendors applied successfully for the loan from 26-27th of February 2021.

The loan camp was organized Under the PM SVANidhi Loan Scheme of Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana National Urban Livelihood Mission (DAY-NULM) which provides Special Micro Credit Facility to the street vendors for providing affordable working capital loan upto Rs. 10,000/-rupees to resume their livelihoods that have been adversely affected due to COVID-19 Pandemic, also on timely repayment of the loan an interest subsidy at 7% per annum will be credited to the Bank Account of the beneficiaries through DBT on Quarterly basis.

In DUDA Yingkiong out of 153 registered Vendors 90 vendors applied online loan as of now.

In SBI Pasighat and Aalo PM Savanidhi Disbursement camp was organised in SBI office premises in collaboration with PMC and DUDA Aalo for early disbursement of Loan which were applied online.