Arunachal: State’s own Covid-19 testing lab inaugurated at TRIHMS

Naharlagun: State’s own covid-19 qRT-PCR laboratory at Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), Covid-19 Hospital was inaugurated on Thursday by Health and family welfare minister Alo Libang. The secretary health P. Parthibhan and director TRIHMS Dr. Moji Jini were also present on the ocassion.

The covid-19 qRT-PCR laboratory will begin testing of samples for COVID-19 from 1 May onward. The laboratory has the capacity of around 100 test per day.

Speaking on the occasion, minister Alo Libang informed that the state government has initiated work to establish two more covid-19 testing labs at Pasighat and at C-sector in Naharlagun respectively.

‘Work on the proposed lab at Pasighat is currently underway while, the one at C-sector in Naharlagun will be completed in a couple of days. Then the capacity of covid-19 test in the state will be increased up to 200 per day, added the minister.

He also informed that work is underway to establish the covid-19 hospital at Midpu under Papumpare.

The minister further said that the GoAP is also planning to upgrade 10 more hospitals in the state and process has already been initiated in this regard.

Further, responding to queries regarding preparedness of the health department in the wake of the union home ministry’s order on 29 April, allowing migrant workers, tourists, students and other people stranded in different parts of the country to move to their respective destinations, the minister said that assessments will be made at state’s every check gate to ensure proper quarantine of the returnees.

‘We are aware that many returnees do not practice proper home quarantine guidelines hence, the state government has directed administrations of each district to strictly monitor the check gates and ensure that quarantine guidelines are maintained properly,’ the minister said adding that the GoAP will make wearing of protective face mask mandatory for all soon after May 3 next.

Earlier, TRIHMS state covid-19 lab department of microbiology and Covid-19 Nodal officer Dr. Mika Umpo informed that the state now has four types of diagnostic protocol covid-19 identification which include, rapid test, CB-NAAT, Truenat, artificial lab detection test or real time PCR testing.

‘Rapid test and Truenat are needed only for screening purposes while C-NAAT is needed for conformity test. The artificial lab detection test or real time PCR testing is an advanced technique and hence not all states can afford it,’ he informed.

He further stated that ICMR Dibrugarh has provided them with the quality control kits prior to start of the lab and all tests came out successful.

MLA Ojing Tasing, Health Secretary P Parthiban, TRIHMS Director Dr. Moji Jini, Health services Director Dr. M Lego, Medical Superintendent Dr. Hage Ambing and host of medical fraternity members among other were present on the occasion in the campus.