Arunachal: State level paragliding competition 2019 concluded

Seppa

Three days State level paragliding accuracy landing competition- 2019 concluded successfully here today at Lumdung paragliding site in East Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The competition was organised by Paragliding Association of Arunachal under the ages of Arunachal Olympic Association supported by Department of Youth Affairs, Government of Arunachal from Dec 27 to 29 at Lumdung, Papu Valley, East Kameng.

Attending as chief guest on conclusion day of the competition Minister Sports & Youth Affairs Mama Natung in his address said that Para gliding had been now been included in Sport Authority of Arunachal and is also associated with Arunachal Olympic Association. This area, where the competition was held may developed into a tourist hotspot, Minister informed.

Attending as Special guest Bassar MLA Bokar Basar, said that if this area develop as a tourist hot spot, then the economic condition of the people residing in this area will also improve.

On the occasion PAA President Vijay Sonam informed that 21 gliders including 6 female across the state has participated in this competition.

Kulu liyak and Phurba Naksang are the Tandam pilot, who can carry person and goods with them.

He also appeal the minister as well as state government to develop the spot with separate bathroom or toilet gor male and female.

In male category Kulu liyake, Bimal Natung, Taba Kaya are secured fist, seconds and third position respectively and Usha Nalaiju, Minu Keyang and Mina Doka are secured first’ second and third in female category.

All the winner were distributed to cash prize, trophy and certificates by chief guest.

East Kameng Deputy Commissioner Gaurav Singh Rajabat, Assistant Director Tourism, Mana Bengia Sonam, HoDs of district, Local leaders, GBs and public were present on the occasion.