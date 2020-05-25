Arunachal: State is prepared to fight COVID 19 pandemic- Alo Libang

Itanagar- Now Arunachal Pradesh is prepared to fight against Covid -19 pandemic situations, Peoples should no need to panic said Health Minister Alo Libang today while updating on COVID-19 situation in state.

Highlighting present COVID 19 situations in State Libang informed that as on 25 May 2020, till 12 pm total 5428 samples has been collected and 4557 tested Negative and tested 2 COVID -19 positive. Out of these two positive, one was discharged on April 16th 2020 from Lohit and another is in COVID care center and result Awaited is 868.

Informing about present COVID 19 positive person, who recently returned to Arunachal Pradesh from Delhi. Minister Libang said that the person who was in a state quarantine facility is asymptomatic, but has been taken to a Covid-19 care centre after his result came positive on Sunday. He is physically in good there is no need to panic. He will be managed in a Covid care center as per SOP.

We have followed up all of his contacts numbering 62 and 31 have tested negative and 29 are awaited.

The number of samples collected has increased since lockdown 4.0 because of the large number of people returning to the State. As on date 5600 out of 11000 who have registered online have returned from different parts of the country.

As a result, there has been a increased load in the laboratories resulting in increased backlog for testing and sharing of results. However, we have requested the laboratory to expedite the process and we hope that the gaps will be reduced in coming days.

Watch Video

We also taking helps form Assam in test RMRC-ICMR Dibrugarh -5428 (Awaited- 660) TMCH, Tezpur-545 (Awaited – 123) in TRIHMS-1254 (Awaited- 64) at IRL, Naharlagun (Tru Nat) – 182(Awaited-21) and GMCH, Guwahati – 20.

Further he also urge the peoples of Arunachal Pradesh to not to panic and restrain from discriminating anybody who has been detected positive and have returned back to the state, as we must understand that they are our own people. He requested all to extend their full cooperation to the govt in fight against Covid 19 pandemic.

Health Secretary P Parthiban informed state have 11 entry gates and strictly monitoring on it and we have all basic details or information of every person who enter and our surveillance team is monitoring including all those 62 person and we completely monitoring and touched with all these persons who returns from Delhi recently.

Arunachal Pradesh is not recommending Home quarantine we also keeping asymptomatic persons too at quarantine facilities and following testing protocol we allowed to go for home He added.