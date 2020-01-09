Arunachal: State govt to enforce strict implementation of ILP- Khandu

Itanagar

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday assured the Assembly that the State Government will further strengthen the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system, while asserting that nobody will be allowed to enter the State without obtaining the official travel document.

“Even if the Chakmas and Hajongs, who are living in parts of Changlang, Namsai and Papumpare districts, get Indian citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) or the mother Act they will have to obtain ILP to come to Arunachal Pradesh,” Khandu said while replying to a query from senior Congress member Ninong Ering during ‘question hour’ today.

“I am planning to conduct an all-party meeting soon on how to strengthen the ILP system under Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulations (BEFR), 1873,” Khandu said. While admitting that the “Chin Hills Regulation, 1896 was not being exercised”, the Chief Minister said, “We should enforce all these laws provided to us by the Constitution of India.”

While pointing out that both the CAA and Chakma-Hajong’s citizenship issues are subjudice in the Supreme Court, Khandu said, “They (Chakmas & Hajongs) may get citizenship from any other parts of the country, but not from Arunachal Pradesh.”

To a supplementary from Lombo Tayeng, he told the House that not a single application out of the 4,637 applications of the Chakmas and the Hajongs qualifies for citizenship, adding that their applications have been “recommended with negative remarks” by the State Government which are pending with the MHA.

The Chief Minister, while extending his thankfulness to the Centre especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for “understanding the sentiment and interest of tribal people” during pre-CAB consultations, said, “I am thankful that the Govt of India has exempted Arunachal Pradesh from the purview of the amended Citizenship Act.”

The CAA envisages providing Indian citizenship to persecuted minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, who had arrived in the country prior to December 31, 2014.