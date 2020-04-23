Arunachal: State Govt should provide cash relief to BPL families – Kumar Waii

Itanagar- The former home minister and NPP leader Kumar Waii has appealed to the state government to provide cash relief to the people living below poverty line (BPL). While talking to media here Waii said with lockdown being extended the people of BPL category are facing acute problems.

“The government says they are providing ration items to them. But let me tell all that PDS items are not reaching to the actual beneficiaries. Therefore it will be better if govt gives cash benefit of around 5 to 6 thousand each to these people,” he said. While expressing concern over the plight of daily wage earners he said the extension of lockdown have created mayhem in their lives.

“First of all PDS items are not being properly distributed at ground. Secondly just providing ration will not ease their pains. A good cash benefit should be provided to them by the government at the earliest. These people have to take care the needs of their whole families,” the Waii added.

Waii further reiterated his demand for immediate establishment of laboratory for testing of Coronavirus (Covid-19) in state capital so that large scale testing is being done in the state itself with instant result within few hours.