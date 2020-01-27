Arunachal: State Govt granted extension of Petroleum Mining Lease for the Kharsang Oilfield

Itanagar

Arunachal Pradesh State Government has granted extension of Petroleum Mining Lease (PML) for the Kharsang Oilfield that covers an area of 9.94 sq km in Changlang district to the consortium of lessees comprising of Oil India Limited, Geopetrol International Inc, JEKPL Private Ltd (erstwhile Jubilant Energy) and GeoEnpro Petroleum Ltd.

As per a previous consensus, GeoEnpro Petroleum Ltd is the actual operator of the Kharsang Oilfield.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu handed over the official extension permissions to GeoEnpro Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ajay Kumar Ray and representatives of other partners in the consortium here this morning.

Congratulating GeoEnpro on acquiring the extension lease for another 10 years, Khandu assured all administrative and logistic support to the operator for enhancing oil production from the oilfield. He said the state government is committed to enhance its revenue generation capability and the state’s abundant natural resources are one way out.

“Please be in touch with the state government in implementing your CSR activities for welfare and benefit of the local people,” he advised while appreciating the operator for its generous welfare activities carried out in and around Kharsang.

While expressing confidence that oil production will increase in the coming years and earn enhanced revenue for the state in form of royalty, CEO Ray informed that the company has been offering various services like healthcare, water supply, sanitation, electricity, road connectivity, etc to the local people. He assured the company will further its CSR activities in sectors advised by the state government in future.

Ray thanked the state government, specifically the state department of Geology and Mining for facilitating extension of the lease period, which incidentally had expired on 15th June, 2015.

At present the Kharsang Oilfield has total 70 wells, out of which 29 are oil producing, 27 wells have been shut down, 10 are gas wells and 4 are abandoned. The crude oil production at the moment stands at 105 Kls per day.

The Oilfield has full-fledged production facilities i.e. OCS with capacity of 600 m3/d, CTTF, Captive Power Generating Unit, Fire Station, etc. Oil is transported by tanker trucks to Digboi in Assam, which is 63 kms away.