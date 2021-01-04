Arunachal: State Election Commissioner calls on the Governor

ITANAGAR- The State Election Commissioner Hage Kojeen, called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 4th January 2021. They discussed about the recently concluded Panchayati Raj and Municipal Corporation elections.

The Governor congratulated the State Election Commission and the State Government for the smooth and successful conduct of the Panchayat and Municipality elections. The accomplishment reflects the dedication, good planning and efficiency of the officers and officials of the State, he said.

The Governor said that elections provide an important opportunity to promote democratization and encourage political liberalization. It is the primary tool to foster political participation and also serve to encourage healthy political atmosphere and public dialogue. Executing the democratic mandate, the State Election Commission has provided an opportunity to political parties and civic groups to choose and share their platforms with the public, he said.

Earlier, the State election Commissioner briefed the Governor about the grass root democratic exercise. He also briefed him about the challenges of the Commission in ensuring free and fair election.