Arunachal: State BJP President ignores the guideline of mask wearing and  Social distancing- Alleged APCC

Itanagar- Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee(APCC) has alleged that ” State BJP President Biyuram Wahge ignores the strict guideline on mask wearing and Social distancing by grouping and crowding during a programme in Sagalee on Monday.

Mina Toko, General Secretary cum Spokesperson, APCC in a press statement condemned Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) for being superficial, . BJP State Branch has overruled the lockdown announcement and SOPs released by State government recently at inauguration of BJP mandal office at Sagalee, stated Mina .

Mina in a press statement stated that ” When there is continues rise of COVID19 cases in the state, Biyuram Wahge President, State BJP ignores the strict guideline on mask wearing and Social distancing by grouping and crowding during the programme” Further he made an childish statement that ‘it is difficult to maintain social distancing at tribal state’ when states like Mizoram and Sikkim is successfully following SOPs. Such irrational disclosure very much explains the failure of BJP ruled government in Arunachal Pradesh. It has also exposed how BJP government (state) has failed in attempt to control the spread of COVID19, stated Mina Toko.

Mina further stated that ” APCC urged that our State government should seriously consider, that across the world health experts were of the unanimous opinion that lockdown is not for gearing poll activities, ignoring development work, endorsing black marketing by making price rise on essential commodities and utilities.

Infact it is a “pause button” which can help state government in providing the time to improve health infrastructure specially number of ventilator equipped beds, supply of quality PPEs, Insurance provisions for health workers, safety measures for other frontline worker, supervision of CHC,PHC,SC in rural areas, distribution of essential commodities in remote and border areas and also to cross check the utilisation of CM Care/Relief Funds for COVID19.

APCC suggests that In the situation when Two COVID19 deaths are recorded , the state government should gear up with the availability of ventilators sincerly instead of allowing political mass movement by violating lockdown guidelines of their own government in state and the centre, Mina stated .