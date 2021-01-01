Arunachal: Sports minister calls on the Governor

ITANAGAR- State Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs etc. Mama Natung called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 1st January 2021. They discussed about youth development and sports activities in the State.

The Governor advised the minister to hone the skills and prepare the sportspersons for larger canvas of International competitions. He emphasised on preparing a roadmap to harness the sporting potential of the State and make Arunachal, the Games and Sports hub of North East India.

The Governor said that the people of Arunachal Pradesh, with their unique physique have great potential for games and sports activities. Many of our sportspersons have excelled in the fields of mountaineering, boxing, archery, martial arts and other games and sports competitions. With a formal, holistic and systematic framework for development of sports, the youth will be encouraged towards sporting activities as a pursuit. It will provide necessary assistance and support to the sportspersons and incentives and recognitions to the achievers, he said.

The Governor commended the Hon’ble Minister and State Government for providing reservation for promising and acclaimed sportspersons in the government jobs. He said that such gestures will guarantee a better niche for the sportspersons, who bring laurels for the State and the nation.

Earlier, the Sports minister briefed the Governor about the initiatives of the State Government to encourage sportspersons and promote games and sports activities in Arunachal Pradesh. He assured the Governor to continue his efforts in making Arunachal Pradesh a Sporting Hub.