Arunachal: Sonal Swaroop inspects State Quarantine Centre at Lekhi

Itanagar- Secretary UD Dr Sonal Swaroop along with the Deputy Commissioners Itanagar Capital Region Komkar Dulom and Papumpare Pige Ligu convened a review meeting today at State Quarantine Center Lekhi with the concerned officers including HoDs to check the preparedness of the State Quarantine Centre ( SQC ) which has been set up to accommodate people returning from various states.

The secretary urged all to work in coordination to ensure timely completion and also to ensure that basic facilities are available in the SQC.

The DC Capital informed that Administration, Police, Health, IMC, work departments etc are working 24×7 to ensure the same. we are expecting huge inflow of returnees as flight services has also been resumed along with railway service and the SQC here can accommodate a total of 1120 persons once the whole complex is done. As of now, it is ready to accommodate 100 persons and all facilities like water, electricity, drinking water etc are being made available along with other basic requirements, informed the DC.

The EE IMC Er Tadar Tarang informed that sanitisation team is also stationed there 24*7 to carry out regular sanitisation. Apart from this, IMC is also regularly carrying out sanitisation at PTC, Paid Quaratine centres and also all vehicles entering through the check gates and those used in ferrying returnees from PTC to PQC are regularly being sanitised along with sanitisation of other establishments in the Capital Region.

The DMO Dr Mandip Perme explained about the medical team stationed there and also about the separate counters which have been set up right from registration to sample testing to allotment of rooms have been properly planned out while emphasising on social distancing and hygiene at all the counters.

The DC also informed that all arrangements have been made while adhering strictly to the SoPs of MoHFW like social distancing and health and hygiene and also keeping in mind the safety and convenience of the people.

The DC has further sought cooperation of the denizens in this united fight against COVID-19. He has also appealed the denizens not to raise issues against those hotels functioning as Quarantine Centre as the people accommodated there aren’t positive cases but those who have come from outside and following SoPs of MoHFW.

As the cases of COVID-19 is rapidly increasing, therefore it is necessary that those coming from outside are strictly quarantined and released only after their results are negative. This is the only way to contain the disease at initial level and to ensure the safety of everyone. Also, the team of magistrates, Police and Health are supervising them 24×7, added the DC.

Also in view of monsoon season, the DC has urged people residing by the river banks and landslide areas to shift to safer places till the rain stops and also urged public to refrain from building houses in such vulnerable location.

Among others, SP Capital Tumme Amo, EAC Naharlagun Likha Radh were present.