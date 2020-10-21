Arunachal: Soldier killed during an operation in Tirap

Khonsa- During an operation the Security Forces along with Police encountered a group of insurgents near Saniliam Village in Tirap District of Arunachal Pradesh on 21 Oct 2020. A soldier was killed in action during the operation, informed by a press release issued by defense .

According to press release “based on specific input, the Security Forces had launched a joint operation with Police to aggressively dominate, locate and neutralize the insurgent group reported to be present.

During the operation, a contact was established with the insurgents in the early hours. In the ensuing firefight, a soldier sustained grievous injuries and made supreme sacrifice fighting the insurgents.

The operation is under progress and security forces are committed to maintaining peace and tranquility in the area.