ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Soldier killed during an operation in Tirap

October 21, 2020
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: Soldier killed during an operation in Tirap
Representational Image

Khonsa-   During an operation the Security Forces along with Police encountered a group of insurgents near Saniliam Village in Tirap District of Arunachal Pradesh on 21 Oct 2020. A soldier was killed in action during the operation, informed by a press release issued by defense .

According to press release “based on specific input, the Security Forces had launched a joint operation with Police to aggressively dominate, locate and neutralize the insurgent group reported to be present.

During the operation, a contact was established with the insurgents in the early hours. In the ensuing firefight, a soldier sustained grievous injuries and made supreme sacrifice fighting the insurgents.

The operation is under progress and security forces are committed to maintaining peace and tranquility in the area.

HELP US / DONATE US, TO DELIVER THE INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM --CLICK BELOW
Tags
October 21, 2020
0 1 minute read

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button