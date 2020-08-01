Arunachal: Social worker KP Dolo distributed ration items in containment zone of F & G Sector

ADVERTISEMENT

Naharlagun: In a generous gesture, Social worker, KP Dolo distributed ration pkt containing 5 kg of rice, mustard oil, salt, potato, pulse etc. to more than two hundred families residing within the containment zone at the F&G sector, Naharlagun.

Dolo, who is also a resident of the F&G sector, said that the idea of ​​distributing essential commodities came when he noticed that many people, especially poor and daily wage earners, are facing immense difficulty to sustain their lives under the sector.

” To help those who don’t have means to feed their family members due to unprecedented lockdown I voluntarily decided to extend ration. It also gives me a great feeling of satisfaction to do so, ” he said .

He further hoped that his work will inspire other affluent people to come forward and help the needy in this critical time.