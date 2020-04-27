Arunachal: Small Tea Growers appeals for revamp package from govt

Itanagar- The members of Arunachal Pradesh Small Tea Growers Association (APSTGA) meet chief secretary Naresh Kumar here on Monday and submitted a memorandum appealing special revamp package for state’s small tea growers.

The association has appealed to the state government to extend financial help by bearing the cost of two times pruning of tea leafs @ Rs 14000/ per hectare as a Special Tea Revamp Packages in the state of Arunachal Pradesh. They also sought permission to transport the green tea leaf transshipment to nearby tea factory of Arunachal and Assam.

The other demands included issuing of regular tea activity related vehicle flying permit for carrying tea leaf and labourers, allowing of regularly engaged tea expertise labourers from officially notified “GREEN ZONE” areas of Assam by issuing “GREEN CARD” instead of Inner Line Permit till normalcy returns, direction to all the local administrations to issue govt. notification/ order/ appeal issued by state govt /central govt. time to time in connection of COVID-19 to tea gardeners and issuing of Masks and Sanitizers to all the tea gardeners to distributions working laborers.

Meanwhile talking to media the APSTGA secretary general Techi Hemu informed that all the activities in tea gardens across the state has stopped because of the lockdown. “We are facing lot of problems and therefore have knocked the door of the government. We are hopeful that govt will take some action,” he said.

The chief secretary Naresh Kumar has informed that state government will look into the issues raised by the APSTGA. “We will try to provide pass for the vehicle of the tea gardeners, so that they can take tea leafs to the factories. We will study the other demands too and see where govt can help,” said CS.