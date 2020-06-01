Arunachal- SIT Busts Illegal Drugs Racket, 5 including 2 IRNB constables arrested

Itanagar- (SIT) of Arunachal Pradesh Police have busted illegal drug racket of contraband drug heroin operating in Capital region resulting in arrest of 5 persons including two IRNB constables and seizure of commercial quantity of contraband substances, syringes, cash amount of Rs. 3,33,6001-, Bank passbooks having amount 6,77,473/- and mobile phones 09 nos, informed Dr Navdeep Brar, SP, SIT. .

The team of SIT under the direct supervision of SP, SIT Dr. Navdeep Singh Brar comprising of DySP T. Bage, Inspr. Ngilyang Lali, Inspr. P.Nikang, Inspr. T.Vijay, Inspr, R. Sonam and SI K. Wangsu were working on various inputs regarding smuggling of drugs in Capital Complex area.

The kingpin of racket Oyar Panor and Mrs Yayi Lendo Jomoh were identified, who were operating from Chandan nagar area Itanagar, SP informed .

The team of SIT conducted raid at Chanda nagar area and apprehended Oyar Panor, Mrs Yayi Lendo Jomoh and Rain Rai on 28 May,2020 and during further investigation involvement of some police personnel was revealed.

Accordingly a team of SIT conducted raid in Jully and Chimpu area of Itanagar on 30 may and arrested two IRBN constables namely Tenzin Lobsang and Christopher Tair and seized contraband substances, syringes and cash amounts from their possession.

In this regard, Crime Branch(SIT) PHQ Itanagar has registered a case vide CB-PS FIR No.12/2020 U/S 22(b)/27(A) NDPS Act and Inspr. Padi Nikang is investigating the case.

The above peddlers made a conspiracy and obtained a fake medical emergency pass from DC office Itanagar and went to Guwahati in an Innova Car and brought the drug from the main supplier. The said drug were sold in Jully, Chimpu and Mowb-Il area of Itanagar, further informed Dr Navdeep Brara, SP, SIT.

Meanwhile, further investigation is on to trace out more accomplices and involvement of any govt. servant.