Arunachal: Simai requestes GoI to establish Integrated Check Post and Land Custom Station at Nampong 

Itanagar: Nampong MLA Laisam Simai on Monday has requested the Goverment of India for establishment of Integrated Check Post and Land Custom Station at Nampong in Changlang district.

Simai on Monday took part in virtual meeting jointly convene by Indian Council of Research for International Economic Relation (ICRIER) and Nampong Border Trade Business Association (NBTBA) to discuss the opportunities and problems of Border trade between India and Myanmar.

The State govt is keen to develop Pangsau Pass Border trade an international trading hub in future. In the line of above the the border trade was inaugurated jointly by Dy. Chief Minister Chowna Mein and Ambassador of Myanmar to India Moe Aw Kyawng on 20.01.2020.

The ICRIER a GoI undertaking is an independent organisation who studies on international border trade and report to GoI.

“ A high power committee will be constituted soon headed by Arunachal East MP Tapir Gao who will apprise the GOI on the border trade development” Simai said.

“ More support from GoI is needed to make Pangsau Pass Border trade hassle free and traders friendly”, Simai added.