Arunachal: Simai inaugurated two 25 MT PDS Godown at Rima and Tikhak Taipy

Nampong

Nampong-Jairampur MLA Laisam Simai inaugurated two nos of PDS godown 25 Mt each at Rima and Tikhak Taipy for Rima Putok and Nampong Circle respectively.

Simai while inaugurating both godown address the public gathering and thanks the executing agency for completion of the project which would cater to the needs of stocking the food grains of the locality and the area.

He stress the for dissemination of govt information to grassroots level by all executing agencies. He urges GBs and former PRI members and development committee to preserve the water sources, prevent random hunting and fishing in the localities

Urge upon the villagers to take up Agri and allied sectors for sustainable income of farmers through Horticulture and other allied activities. MLA added.

He was accompanied by SS Choudhury ADC Jirampur, Ibom Tao, SDO Nampong, Former ZPC Izmir Tikhak, BJP District President KN Tikhak and others.