Arunachal: Silver jubilee Nyokum Yullo festival celebrated with sports

JOLLANG- The sporting events, being organized as part of the silver jubilee Nyokum Yullo festival celebration of Jollang was today kicked off at the Jollang Nyokum Lapang here on Monday by Tobom Dai , general secretary of All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) and Takam Tayam, former member of All Nyishi Students’ Union ( ANSU ) amid huge gathering.

Altogether seven teams are participating in the football tournament which includes teams from every gram segment of Jollang panchayat .

Tobom Dai in his deliberation emphasised the need to protect and maintain the age-old culture and traditions. He also advised the participating teams to maintain sportsmanship. The events will culminate on February 24.

The opening match was played between the Hokka FC and Richi FC. In which Richi FC conceded own goal through Techi Nikum in the 5th minutes meanwhile Richi FC equalized the score in the 7th minutes of the game by Omin Panging . The match ended in a draw.