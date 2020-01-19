Arunachal: Silluk village selected as Cleanest village of East Siang

Pasighat, By Maksam Tayeng

The Silluk village under Mebo Sub-Division here in East Siang District has been selected as a cleanest village of the district by an screening committee constituted for selection of Chief Minister Award for Cleanest Village (CMACV) of the district.

The screening committee headed by Addl. Dy. Commissioner (HQ), Pasighat, Tatdo Borang as Chairman visited total of nine nominated villages from all the respective blocks of the district on Friday and submitted it’s report to the Dy. Commissioner, Pasighat who later declared the result. Screening committee was surprised to see the cleanliness and beautification of Silluk village which happened to be a one of the unhaegenic village under Mebo area till last year with lots of cowdung on the streets of the village.

However, with the initiative of Swachh Silluk Abhiyan (SSA) team headed by Chairman, Kepang Nong Borang besides Lukne Village Organisation (LVO), the Silluk village could completely confine the loose cattles besides making the village fully cleaned and dirt free while learning from the cleanliness of the Ledum village under Ruksin circle which was cleanest village of previous year.

Silluk village Gaon Burah Asik Yirang and SSA Chairman KP Borang has expressed their happiness over the new feather of cleanest village and said that all the village folks including women group worked hard to make the village cleaned for a healthy environment.

“We are very thankful to our Mebo MLA Lombo Tayeng and others for their moral support and encouragement who kept us motivated during our endeavour to keep the village cleaned. We will maintain its cleanliness in days to come so that other villages could also learnt from us like we learned from Ledum village”, added KPN Borang.

It is worth mentioning here that Silluk village outscored Ledum and Sika Tode village by a narrow margin of 1 and 2 percent which were also found well maintained of the village cleanliness. Silluk village, one of the oldest village under Mebo sub-division and is the birth place of great lumminary like late Lummer Dai.

Besides award from Chief Minister Award for Cleanest Village of the district, Silluk village will also receive additional reward of cash award from Mebo MLA who extends award from his personal side to motivate and boost maintaining of cleanliness in the villages for healthy living.