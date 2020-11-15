Daporijo: One of the important bridge connecting the Kamle district with Upper subansiri has been collapse on Saturday night. Informed Upper Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Kanto Danggen.

DC inform that the bailey bridge measuring around 40 meters which connect the Kamle district with the district headquarter of Upper Subansiri district Daporijo, the bridge has been collapse on Saturday night at around 10.45 PM. There has been no report of loss of any life in the incident. He said.

Since it was a weak bridge and a specific loaded has to pass though it but a truck carrying a earth mover (folkland) which tried to cross the river bridge has violated the order. He said.

Through the bridge over at Tamen in Kamle district has been dismantled for reconstruction so it would not affect much on the movement of the people however report has been sent to government. Meantime the Daporijo police has been asked to registered a case against the wrong doer. DC added.