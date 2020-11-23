Arunachal: SIC files chargesheet in APSSB job scam

ITANAGAR- The Special Investigation Cell (SIC) today filed chargesheet against 19 people in one of the two cases registered in the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) job scam.

Addressing a press conference here, SP, SIC, M Harsha Vardhan, informed that chargesheet was filed against 19 people, including main accused Kapter Ringu, the then APSSB under secretary, in the APSSB job scam case pertaining to recruitment of lower division clerk (LDC), before the Special Judge of Prevention of Corruption Act, in the District and Sessions Court ,Yupia on Monday, after nine months of extensive investigation.

The chargesheet, containing 860 plus pages, was filed against the accused under different sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) for forgery and criminal conspiracy, and under relevant sections of Prevention of Corruption Act, Vardhan said.

Watch Video ( Press Conference of SP, SIC )

Informing that a supplementary chargesheet will be filed in the said case, the SP said, “We are waiting for forensic analysis report of some electronic device which had been sent to Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) , Chandigarh. After the report comes, we will file a supplementary chargesheet.”

There are still some more candidates who are under investigation and they will also be dealt with appropriate law in the supplementary chargesheet, he added.

He further informed that four accused have turned ‘approver’.

According to the SIC SP, altogether 23 people have been arrested so far in the said case.

In the second case related to the upper division clerk (UDC) job scam, Vardhan informed that the SIC has arrested one more person in the said case.

“Based on the latest evidence received from some electronic devices, we have arrested one person in the UDC case. He had qualified the UDC examination. We have collected some evidence that shows his involvement in malpractices in the said examination. He is in police custody. We have arrested four people so far,” the SP said.

We hope that we will take this case to conclusion very soon, Vardhan added.