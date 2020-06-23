Arunachal: Siang river crosses danger level, Tie-Bund at Sigar got breached 

Pasighat- (By-Maksam Tayeng). The Mighty Siang river have crossed danger level, and major flood control project at Sigar village breached due continuous heavy rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh from last one week.

The major flood control project at Sigar village’s north-west which was meant to protect the flood related affects on Lower Mebo villages under Mebo Sub-Division was also partly breached for around 30 mtrs at 275-300 mtrs chainage from Zero Point due to scouring from the base.

As per the statement issued from the department of Water Resource which has been monitoring the project, the Siang river has crossed danger level today with 155.04 mtrs from sea level as the danger level at the site is 155.00 mtrs.

“We have a installed water level measuring equipment of modern technology at the project site and as per today’s reading, the Siang River has crossed danger level today which has caused certain damages at the 275-300 mtr chainage from the zero point, but the main course bund in the middle point are stable and in intake.

We are in ready mode and materials are ready for repairing and maintenance when weather become fair as the road approaching the tie-bund are also blocked by spading Garak Korong(stream) in the bank of Siang river”, said the site Engineer of the project today.

However, the other two flood control projects at Borguli and Seram village are not affected by the flood current is said to have reduced the annual erosion at Borguli-Seram side though erosions are taking place at north of Namsing village side as parts of Siang river separating/bifurcating from south of Komlighat into several branches from the East and West of D. Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary (which is in the riverine island of Siang river) gets join into north of Namsing and Seram village.

Meanwhile, East Siang Dy. Commissioner, Dr. Kinny Singh, has reviewed the flood situation with Incident Response Team of the district today and the CWC and WRD department has been directed to furnish four hourly reports of Siang river water level. Singh has also directed WRD department for drone survey and immediate rectification measures of the bund at Sigar, for flood control damage. While talking to this reporter, Dr. Singh has clarified that, the strength and capacity of the flood control project at Sigar will be tested this monsoon to which she had applauded for timely completion before monsoon during her last visit at the site.

Dr. Singh has also issued advisory to the general public not to venture out to the rivers and streams of Siang river and its tributary rivers for fishing and other activities to avoid any eventualities. She has also advised people living in the low lying areas along the river banks particularly, Sigar, Borguli, Seram, Kongkul, Namsing, Mer, Jarku, Paglek, SS Mission, Jarkong, Banskota and Berung village etc to remain alert but they needn’t panic.

DC has also strictly banned collection of driftwood such as logs, trees, bamboos, clamps and any other vegetative materials brought down by the river from up streams and parked along both the banks of the River Siang shall not be lifted and should be left untouched at the site itself so as it could work as natural flood control mechanisms. Anyone defaulting the direction will be initiated necessary action under section 188 IPC and other relevant provision of law, the DC warned.