Arunachal: Shertukpen Tribe celebrated Khiksaba Festival

Rupa

Khiksaba festival was celebrated by the Shertukpen Tribe from 12th December to 16th December here in Rupa of west Kameng District.

On this auspicious occasion MLA Kalaktang-Rupa constituency Dorjee wangdi Kharma, Ex Minister Dorjee Khandu Thongdok, Ex ZPM Dirang Block Dorjee Tsering Merakpa, Director North East Today Magazine Chetan Chombey kee and people from every nook and corner of west kameng District witnessed the said festival.

The Sherdukpen tribe derives its name from Sher (Shergaon) and Tukpen (old name for Rupa) villages in western Arunachal Pradesh. They have inhabited this mountainous region and lived in coexistence with the Monpas, and other ethnic groups .

Sherdukpen people celebrate Buddhist festivals similar to other Buddhist communities in the Himalayan region. The Tibetan Chaam Dances are commonly seen even among the Sherdukpen festivals. Lossar, the Tibetan New Year is also a special occasion for the Sherdukpen. Wang is also celebrated twice a year in honour of the Buddha.

Khiksaba is an indigenous non-Buddhist festival of the Sherdukpen, dedicated to appease the forest deities and other mountain spirits. Rep Lapchang is the harvest festival which is also popularly celebrated by the community. Such festivals are presided by the Jiji, or local Shaman instead of the Buddhist Lamas.