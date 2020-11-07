Arunachal: Shekhawat dedicates a drinking water scheme to villages in Namsai

Namsai: Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat dedicated a drinking water scheme to villages of Pathergaon, Kaisu, Enten and Enthem in presence of Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

The 0.17MLD drinking water project funded by the state government is being implemented under Jal Jeevan Mission and will benefit 167 households.

Addressing a gathering, the Union Minister said Namsai being the lone aspirational district in Arunachal has all the attention of the centre. He said development of aspirational districts, which are lagging in socio-economic indicators is close to the heart of PM Narendra Modi. So implementation of all flagships programs in such districts are being directly monitored by the PM and PMO.

Singh said by next 9 months, we all should ensure that Namsai district achieves 100% coverage of potable drinking water facilities for all households. He said this will be a return gift to the Prime Minister who is always keen on development of the aspirational district.

Also speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the state government aims to achieve 100% potable tap water connections to all households of the state by 2023, a year ahead of the national deadline.

He said with support from the Union Ministry and dedicated work from the PHE & WS department, the state is making steady progress in providing clean drinking water to every household.

He said with the Integrated Water Supply Project at Jia becoming fully functional, more such schemes with tourism component added to the drinking water projects will be planned for other parts of Arunachal.

The Chief Minister in his speech also highlighted the issue of recurring floods during monsoons in the floodplains such as Namsai district.

He requested the Union Minister to provide support for flood protection schemes since many low lying areas in Arunachal are at risk due to flood erosion.

Earlier Deputy CM Chowna Mein, PHE Minister Wangki Lowang and Namsai MLA Zingnu Namchoom also spoke. Present on the occasion were Education Minister Taba Tedir, MP Tapir Gao, MLA Laisam Simai, MLA Karikho Kri, MLA Dasanglu Pul and MLA J Ete Deori.