Arunachal: Several areas of Raga township declared as Containment zone

Raga: The Kamle District Magistrate and Chairman district disaster management authority (DDMA) Hengo Basar declare several area of Raga township as Containment zone in view of outbreak of Coronavirus (Covid 19) cases. Said a official release.

District Magistrate Hengo Basar inform that ” 19 positive cases has been detected from different location of the township. There are every possibility of further spreading of the Covid 19 virus, if not contained timely in the township”. Basar said.

As per provision of law and MHA order “ I have declared the area near Bazar including circuit house in Raga I, area near Government Higher Secondary School including old medical colony in Raga II and area near the old Circle office, (Kota colony), Raga III as containment zone. He said.

All the residents of the respective area shall not move out from their house until there is any emergency and permitted by the medical authority for a period of 14 days. No unauthorized person shall be allowed be allowed to enter and exist without prior approval of the authority and district administration.

No group gathering will be allowed. All emergency services will be regulated by the police while medical authority including DMO shall oversee the medical needs of the locality and residents of the respective containment zones of the township.

District Magistrate stated that all section of society should maintain the new normal SoP as mention by the central and state government which are issued to keep the good health of the people. Everyone should wear facemask and maintain social distancing and avoid going in crowded area. Basar further said.