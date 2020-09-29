Arunachal: Seven IPS officers transferred from Arunachal Pradesh to Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi: Seven IPS officiers currently posted in Arunachal Pradesh have been transfered to Delhi, while Eight IPS officers from Delhi have been transfred to Arunachal Pradesh.

The Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, in a recent order, released the official order for the transfer and posting of 26 IPS officers of Joint AGMUT Cadre.

Among 26 IAS officers of , Seven are from currently posted in Arunachal Pradesh. They are

1.Shweta Chauhan-Commandant, 2nd IRBn, Dayum, Changlang district, 2. Pranav Tayal-Special Secretary to CM and Zecretary (Labour), 3. Sanjay Kumar Sain-SP, Lower Dibang valley, 4. Gurikbal Singh Sidhu-SP (Security), 5. Vikas Kumar-Principal Police Training Centre (PTC), Banderdewa, 6. Prashant Priya Gautam-SP to DGP and AIGP (Ops), and 7. Surendra Choudhary-SP Lower Siang

Eight who have been transfered to Arunachal Pradesh from Delhi are, Asif MD Ali, Rohit Rajbir Singh, Vikram Harimohan Meena, Sanjay Bhatia, Satya Vir Khatara, Dinesh Kumar Gupta, Rajendra Singh Sagar,