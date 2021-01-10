Arunachal: Seppa- Chayang Tajo road was center of discussion in EKSWCO conference 

SEPPA: Deteriorating condition of Seppa-Chayang Tajo road was center of discussion in the VIIIth General Conference of East Kameng Social Welfare and Cultural Organisation (EKSWCO) which concluded on Saturday at ADC headquarter ChayangTajo.

The eighty-one kilometers road has been remained dilapidated for nearly four decades ever since it built. The residents demanded for expedition of vigilance inquiry on said road which marred allegedly by corruption.

Attending the conference as chief guest Dirang MLA cum Advisor to PWD government of Arunachal Pradesh, Phurpa Tsering assured to assess the status of Seppa-Chayangtajo road. MLA Tsering assurance came after being pressurized by the people for expedition of vigilance inquiry into alleged corruption of said road.

“I am deeply touched and amazed to see the way EKSWCO has been functioning, especially its reformative steps towards revenge and fine system and promotion of PAN Arunachal identity” said Phurpa Tsering.

“EKSWCO is one of the best NGOs in the entire state. The spirit towards reformation in the district and promotion of Pan Arunachal should continue” he added.

Delivering on topic, “My vision towards transforming Arunachal Pradesh into a Sporting Power house with reference to East Kameng district” which assigned to him, Minister Sports and Youth Affairs, Mama Natung stated state govt is giving special attention to the game and sports in the state.

Natung also called upon the people of East Kameng to be pro-development mindset and eradicate mortgage culture during the election. He also urged women section to play proactive role in shaping the society, stating that women play more important role in shaping the society.

Seppa East MLA Tapuk Taku has raised the challenges of Seppa township particularly on concentration of urban population and traffic congestion at Seppa Township during his presentation on “Challenges of Urbanization of Seppa and Strategies for future-a leader’s perspective”.

Host MLA Hayang Mangfi deliberated on topic, “East Kameng in 2020-vision for youths, education and society’. “ Empowerment of must prevailed in pragmatic form not in arrangement form. Youth should be empowered with quality education” exhorted Mangfi.

While Bameng MLA Goruk Pordung spoke on, “State of Health in East Kameng”.

Outgoing EKSWCO Chairman Dahey Sangno during his presidential address called for social and economic liberation of Puroik people. Sangno stated that many Puroik people are still subjected to atrocities specially during Panchayat and general election and many are still forced as bonded labour.

Highlighting the journey of EKSWCO as an organisation, Sangno said EKSWCO does social engineering and promote true-Pan-Arunachal campaign to create harmony among the tribes living in the East Kameng district.

In technical session, APCS officer Shankar Bagang deliberated on topic “Youths-Realigning the orbit.

Dr. Mebing Taku Bagang gave presentation on Adolecense- Myths and Challenges with Special reference to girls, career and health. While IITian and APPSCCE 2010 topper Honi Bayang presented on Emerging Trend in Vocation and career opportunities.

Meanwhile, Executive Engineer PHED Seppa Division Bharat Sonam, former Zilla Parishad Members, Boru Sangyu and Lama Bagang were unanimously elected as EKSWCO Chairman, General Secretary and Assistant General Secretary respectively.

Sharing his vision, EKSWCO newly elected Chairman Bharat Sonam said, “Awareness on cash for vote and its impact in developmental activities, revenge and fine system on accidental cases, drug abuses to channelize the youth energy in right direction and upliftment of weaker section of the society in the field of education particularly Puroik Community would on my priority”

Meanwhile, Toko Yame alleged murder incident at Tawang, or education scenario in district, mortgage system and waste management and rise of drug menace in the district were dominant topic during the conference.

EKSWCO is an organization of five communities namely Nyishi, Sajolang, Aka, Puroik and Galo of East Kameng district. It was founded way back in 1977-78.