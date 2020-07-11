Arunachal: Sensitization, disinfectant continue in containment zone

Naharlagun- The sanitization continue in all containment zones of capital complex as announced by the capital district administration recently by IMC workers and others.

As per information from source the sanitary workers carry out the work in all three containment zones and all the quarantine centre including the state quarantine facility centre at Lekhi.

The workers said that it is a routine duty and we have to carry out the sanitization on daily basis which start from morning. Since due to increase of covid-19 positive cases in capital complex we too have to take care of ourselves and we use to take all precautionary measures.