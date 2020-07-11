Arunachal: security forces neutralise 6 NSCN (IM) cadres in Longding

Longding- A team of Indian Army, Assam Rifles and Arunachal Police in a joint operation neutralised six active cadres of NSCN (IM) near Nginu in Longding District of Arunachal Pradesh in the early hours of Jul 11, informed a press release issued by PRO Defence.

According to The press release, ” Based on a specific intelligence regarding presence of armed cadres of the proscribed group, the troops swiftly launched a well planned and coordinated operation in the area. On seeing the search column of troops, the insurgents opened heavy volume of fire in a bid to flee from the spot”.

“The troops retaliated with effective and accurate fire and in the ensuing fire fight six cadres were neutralised while one soldier of Assam Rifles has been injured. The troops also recovered six Rifles and ammunition, IEDs and other warlike stores”.

The Identification of neutralised cadres and their allegiance to NSCN (IM) faction operating in Myanmar is being ascertained while the injured soldier has been evacuated and is in stable condition.

A another statement issued by Arunachal Police said that , In the operation, 6 NSCN-IM armed cadre have been killed.

Assam Rifle personnel also received injuries. 6 long range weapon( 4 AK 47 2 Chinese MQ ) have been recovered so far.