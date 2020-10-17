Arunachal: Security forces  neutralises alleged NSCN-KYA cadre

Longding- The Assam Rifle and Arunachal Police in a joint operation has neutralized one alleged NSCN-KYA cadre in early hours of 17-10-2020. A police sources said.

The police sources inform that the allege cadre is allegedly so called Self style Sgt Maj. Ganjon Pansa s/o Lt. Topha Wangsa, aged about 28yrs, r/o Longkai village, Wakka circle, PS Wakka., NSCN-KYA.

As per information he is an active cadre of NSCN-KYA, however there are no any cases registered against him by name. the sources said.

Items recovered from the spot are Lathode gun with reg num 241191 Gren Launcher 40 mm, 3x live Lathode Grenades, 1× Chinese Grenade, 1 × .32 mm pistol reg num 511 with magazine, 1 × live rd of .32 mm, 5 ×. Empty cases of .32 round, 15 × empty cases of 7.62 mm AK rounds, Kit bag, personal clothing, rice, oil potato etc. The police sources said.

Further investigation is on, the police sources further added.