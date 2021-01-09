Arunachal: Security forces nabbed 2 UG cadres in Longding

ITANAGAR: In a major success, Longding district police led by SP Vikram H M Meena and 6th Assam Rifles have apprehended two under-ground UG elements active in extortion and threatening citizens of the district, official sources told this reporter over telephone from Longding.

Based on intelligence inputs about presence of one each NSCN-IM & NSCN-U cadre, the joint operation was launched at 7.50 pm on Thursday and self-styled second lieutenant Panpoh Pansa, 30, and self-styled private Pegang Gangsa, 23, were arrested. Both from Votnu village under Pongchau circle were active cadres and regularly extorting money and threatening local villagers. However, their movement was monitored meticulously and relentless pursuit led to their apprehension.

Pansa of NSCN-IM, number-17771, from whom possession one Chinese make .32mm pistol (Regd No 933) with two live rounds; one smart phone (Grabo) and a Airtel SIM card were seized. However, one Chinese make .32mm pistol (Regd No 1249) with one live round; one smart phone (Oppo), one 16GB memory card and cell phones containing several contact number of outfits were seized from Gangsa of NSCN-U, number- 4437, S/o Gangbow Gangsa.

It has been learnt during interrogation that Pansa was recruited into NSCN-IM in 2007 while Gangsa into NSCN-IM in 2018 and later defected to NSCN-U in 2019. A case (No. 02/21) U/S 384 IPC R/W sec 10/13 UAP Act and 25(1) A Arms Act was registered with Pongchau police station.

As the duo has been threatening several village leaders, traders and shopkeepers of the district, their apprehension would not only make the police proud but also give a blow to such anti-national activities for the people to heave a sigh of relief.