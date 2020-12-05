Arunachal: Secretary (Power) Govt of India visits Subansiri Lower HE Project

Itanagar: Secretary (Power), Government of India, Sanjiv Nandan Sahai visited NHPC’s Subansiri Lower HE Project on 4th Dec 2020 to review the ongoing construction activities at different sites of the Project.

Secretary (Power) visited all the sites of the Project and took stock of the progress of ongoing construction activities. Representatives of major work contractors also briefed about the quantum of construction activities at individual fronts. He also inaugurated the re-start of Power House works.

He also took a review meeting on the Project wherein CMD, NHPC briefed about the various construction activities in the Project and downstream river protection works undertaken by NHPC. It was assured that the project shall be commissioned by March 2022.

Secretary (Power) asked the employees to work with maximum zeal to complete the Project as per schedule.

He also visited an Exhibition organised by Farmer-Producers Companies registered for Livelihood interventions initiated by NHPC in the field of Piggery, Sericulture and Handloom.

The visiting dignitaries appreciated the efforts and initiative of NHPC for the people living in the downstream areas.

He was accompanied by Naresh Kumar, Chief Secretary, Govt of Arunachal Pradesh, A.K. Singh, CMD, NHPC, Tanmay Kumar, Joint Secretary (Hydro), Ministry of Power, Government of India, P.S. Lokhande, Commissioner (Power), Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh and Ratish Kumar, Director (Projects) NHPC.