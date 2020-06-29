Arunachal: Secretary agriculture raises concern over Tractor Dealer overcharging from government subsidy beneficiaries in Pasighat

Pasighat-( By- Maksam Tayeng )- While raising special concern over the overcharging of money by tractor dealers from the beneficiaries of government schemes here in Pasighat, the Secretary Agriculture, Government of Arunachal Pradesh has urged the Dy. Commissioner, East Siang District, Pasighat to enquire the matter and issue directions to the dealers to desist from overcharging.

In a letter to DC Pasighat on Friday, Secretary Agriculture & Horticulture, Bidol Tayeng has marked that, the tractor dealer located here in Pasighat is over-charging from the beneficiaries of the government schemes, as a result of which the subsidy amounts given to the farmers are going to the dealer rather than to the farmers. “You are requested to look into the matter and issue directions to the dealer located at Pasighat to desist from over-charging the beneficiaries of Tractors and Power Tillers under Government schemes”, noted the secretary agriculture.

The secretary has also directed the District Agriculture Officers to enquire and collect the rates of Tractors and Power Tillers from nearest dealers located at Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur, Tezpur and Guwahati in Assam to cross check the over-charging of cost from the dealer located in the state.

It is to mention here that the department of Agriculture and Horticulture is providing Tractors and Power Tillers to the farmers by providing subsidies like for 4 WD Tractor, the government subsidy is Rs. 3.5 lakhs and for Power Tiller subsidy is Rs. 1 lakh. The remaining amounts are to be paid by the beneficiaries. And it is alleged that, the tractor dealers are over-charging from the subsidized amount which has raised the eyebrow of the secretary agriculture and horticulture and on the part of the government this strict corrective action is likely to benefit the farmers.

To this regard, the Adi Baane Kebang Youth Wing led by President Joluk Minung has welcomed the government direction and has appealed to the DC Pasighat to help the farmers in recovering the overcharged cost from the dealers.