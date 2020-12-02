Arunachal: SEC favours PMC BJP Candidate, alleges DCC    

ITANAGAR: East Siang District Congress Committee (DCC) has condemned alleged unlawful and fraudulent exercise of State Election Commission (SEC) in inclusion of names on electoral roll in ward no. 06 of Pasighat Municipality Council (PMC) two days after last day of application submission for electoral roll.

Enclosing documentary evidence, DCC president Oni Tamuk, in a release, claimed that one Oyin Gao, BJP candidate, and others were included in the electoral lists of PMC by East Siang DC-cum-chairman by fraudulent means. Gao, a resident of Mirbuk village, who does not have permanent residence that ward was added into electoral list on November 30 as per late hour WT instruction from SEC.

Whereas a clear order issued by the PMC municipality returning officer said that the last day of filing for correction or transfer from ward to ward electoral list was till 4:00 PM of th November28. In last 10 days (November 18 to 28), the DC-cum-PMC returning officer has straightly denied any possibility of including new electoral in the PMC.

Thus, the integrity of SEC is questionable for giving special consideration to BJP candidate, Tamuk said, adding as to “why the SEC is exercising fraudulent means to please a political party? The provision (Rule 15, AP Municipal Election Rules 2011) which is quoted in WT message by SEC secretary is only about inclusion of names in electoral roll within the date announced by authority concerned not to exercise fraudulent means.

Thus, the SEC dishonored Constitution and disregarded the high court direction as “All fault lies with SEC for issuing WT on the last hour thereby creating chaos in the smooth processing of electoral roll in the PMC,” the release added.