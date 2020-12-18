Arunachal: SEC appeals political parties for peaceful local body polls

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh State Election Commission (SEC) today appeal the leaders of political parties to extend their support for peacefull completion of local body poll in state.

Briefing the media, SEC Commissioner Hage Kojeen said that today we did the 2nd round of video conference with all the district election officer (DEO) Returning officers, SPs, Observers and take stock of present situation and preparedness of all aspect for conduct of free and fair conduct of election and in peaceful manner. he said.

He informed that EVMs randomization and printing of ballot papers have already been completed, adding that ballot papers have been collected by respective District Election Officers (DEOs) through their concerned officers.

EVMs will be used for elections of Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) and Pasighat Municipal Council (PMC) and ballot papers for the Panchayats.

“More than 10,000 polling personnel will be deployed for conduction of free and fair elections,” he said.

As per the election official, altogether 4,89,423 electorate out of the total of 7,65,005 are eligible to exercise their franchise in the local body elections spread across 1,472 (out of 2,259) polling stations in the state.

The number of eligible electorate has gone down as 6,500 candidates in two-tier Panchayats, including 99 for Zilla Parishad seats and 6,401 Gram Panchayat constituencies, and five nominees in IMC have been declared elected unopposed.

“In Panchayat, 141 ZP constituencies and 1,702 GP seats will go for polls. There will be no elections in 110 GP seats due to single nomination rejection or there was no candidate. The Commission will take a final call after the electoral process of the current phase is over,” the commissioner said.

The SEC has issued ‘notification’ regarding election to 4-Hawai North ZP seat in Anjaw district, which was kept in abeyance due to court case, after the concerned case was disposed of, he informed, while adding that the polling in the said seat will be held on January 11 next.

Kojeen further informed that East Siang district has the highest number of polling stations (120) where 32,699 voters are likely to exercise their democratic right.

A total of 42,286 electorates are eligible to cast votes for the elections to 15 out of 20 Wards under IMC spread across 47 polling booths.

Asked about any violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), the Deputy Secretary shared that so far, no major cases of MCC violation have been reported to the Commission.

It may be mentioned that elections to Vijaynagar ZP constituency seat along with 40 GPM seats in Changlang district had been kept in abeyance by the Commission.

“ if there is any urgent need for transportation the commission will make the arrangement of helicopter in remote and far flung area of state for east excessable to the polling station in case of any emergency” Kojeen added.