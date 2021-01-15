Arunachal: SDO office at Doimukh vandalised, case registered

DOIMUKH: The Sub-divisional office (SDO) office here at Doimukh has been vandelised by few person during the election of the Gram Panchayat Chairperson of Doimukh circle. Said an official.

SDO Doimuh, Sabadam Tayang inform the press that the incident may have connection with issue of double Party ticket for few gram panchayat constituencies in the circle.

The election/selection process for GP chairperson was proceeding smoothly in the SDO office campus. But during the process of Tikdo area few person trespassed in the office compound and obstructed the proceeding by snatching the files, dislodge the chair and tables and damaged the window glasses. He said.

‘I have filed a FIR and police will take own course of action’ . SDO added.

Meanwhile, Papum Pare SP, Dr. Neelam Nega inform that the incident occurred at SDO Office campus during the election/selection of GPM Chairperson. It may have any connection with the issue of party ticket but it can only be known either by the SDO who deals the matter or the party leaders can say.

“A FIR has been received and a case has been registered at Doimukh Police station vide Doimukh Police station case No-02/21 u/s- 353, 506, 34 IPC and culprit involved in it has been identified. The police will take necessary action and arrest all those involved in it”. SP added.