Arunachal: Schools will reopen for class VIII, IX and XI from 4 January- Taba Tedir

ITANAGAR: Schools in Arunachal Pradesh will reopen for Class VIII, IX and XI from Jan 4, 2021, while classes X and XII has already started from November 16, 2020. informed Taba Tedir, Minister Education, Govt of Arunachal Pradesh.

“The state cabinet has approved for opening of Class VIII, IX and XI from January 4 and accordingly the Classes from VIII to XII will remain open. We are in consultation with health department and if it is found feasible we may go for opening of the other classes also”. Minister said.

The minister said that ” Education sector was also badly affected due to Covid-19 pandemic. Students have been barred to attend the school due to fear of covid infection. But now the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the date of examination for Class X & XII began from May 4 to June 10. However, CBSE has announced some relaxation this year, and we have around 5 month in hands to complete the syllabus” . He said.

WATCH VIDEO

The higher education institution are also order to open simultaneously from January 4. He said.

Tedir further said that the covid pandemic is not fully over and we have to obey several SoP of the health department and administration until there is final solution is arrived.

He urge upon all to wear facemask, maintain social distancing and frequent hand washing, use of sanitizers and other advisory for safety measures from the Covid-19 pandemic.