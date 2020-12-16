Arunachal: School Principal in Raga allegdaly raped a girl student
A protest rally organised in solidarity to the Justice of Victim and her family.
RAGA: In a shocking incident, a 14-years-old girl student in Raga was allegedly raped by her school principal, raising concerns of safety of girls in across the country. Reports inform that the incident took place in Kamle district of the state.
One Bini Tegi, Principal of Green Hills School, Raga had allegedly Raped one of his student who is just 14 years of age.
Today a protest rally has organised in solidarity to the Justice of Victim and her family. Victim’s family plead for a justice, the Culprit should be hanged.
Today It’s our sister and tomorrow it might be your’s if the culprit is not given an exemplary Punishment under the law, said the one of the protestors.
According to the police, the incident took place on December 12 but they received complaint on Tuesday.
Meanwhile the Raga police arrested the accused – Bini Tegi, principal, Green Hills School on Tuesday and accordingly registered an FIR under the relevant sections under POCSO, Act on the basis of written complaint by victim’s family.