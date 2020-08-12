Arunachal: School admission fees controversy, Govt issues strict order

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: All district Deputy Director of School Education have been directed to adhere to the government order with regards to the admission fees for admission in the current session. Said Director of School Education Ganya Leij.

Director stated that the state government Vide Order No, EDA, 338/2020-21 Dated July 30 has ordered all the Principals/Headmasters of Government Secondary and Higher Secondary Schools to strictly adhere to the government prescribed school admission fee norms, from Class IX to XII @ Rs, 120, AISS/AISSCE (internal) board examination fee @ Rs. 100 per student per annum, CBSE prescribed fee, apart from these prescribed fee norms no other fees should be collected or taken from the student for the academic session 2020-21, the order said.

The order clearly said that If any school has collected more than the prescribed fee in the name of admission the same be refunded to the concern student immediately. Director added.

“It has brought to my notice that some schools are charging additional admission fees by not complying with the school fees notified by the government, ” Deputy Director of the School Education (DDSE), Papumpare T T Tara and DDSE Capital Region Mallo Yam Gollo in an order issued on Tuesday stated.

Both DDSE Papum Pare and Capital Region asked the heads of all the schools to comply with a government order and directed the schools to refund the excess money already collected above the govt. notified fees to the respective parents/students.

Earlier on Monday, Nabam Issac ,an MA student of RGU submitted a complaint letter to the DDSE office, Papumere seeking his intervention in the fee hike case.

The complainant accused the school authority of violating the fee structure set by the government order dated 30.2020 July, thereby adding additional burden on the pockets of poor parents already hit hard by COVID-19 situation.

Citing the government order, the complainant alleged that various schools under Papumpare have been hefty fees unreasonably varying from Rs 500–1500 and even up to Rs 3500 from each student in violation of the government order.

“At a time when people are struggling with job shortages, and declining incomes, the pressure to pay hike school fees has especially worsened the situation for poor parents who are daily wagers, farmers, vendors, part-time workers, contractual workers,” He lamented

In a separate video message, the complainant also showed the receipt of the fees being collected from the students of several schools along with the relevant government circulars, which clearly shows that the fees are allegedly collected above the prescribed fee structure prescribed by the government.

He requested the DDSE to direct the heads of all the schools to follow the government order as well as charge the school fees from the parents of the wards as per the fee structure fixed by the government.

The complainant also called for regularly monitoring the fees structures and initiate action against the officials who were involved in the commercialization of education and were playing with life for the students.

Meanwhile, Capital Region DDSE Mallo Yam Gollo inform that I do have information about high fee collection in few schools of capital but its not too high in compare to other it was around Rs. 300 and above but as and I received the information I have strictly order to abide by the government order in the matter. She said. There are around 76 government school in the entire capital region which include 5 Higher Secondary School and 7 Secondary school in the capital region. She said.

The admission process in progress but in slow progress and low turnout may be due to Covid 19 pandemic. “ I have called a meeting of all heads of Higher Secondary and Secondary School on Friday and all issued will be discussed’ she added.