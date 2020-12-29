Arunachal: SBI Pasighat alleged of taking money for clearing loan

PASIGHAT ( By- Maksam Tayeng ) The State Bank of India ( SBI ) Pasighat Branch which has been catering banking services to the people of this region from quite sometime now before the coming of other commercialized banks in recent decade has been alleged of exploiting and looting its customers by charging percentage of money from the loan cleared even not sparing the pension loan for pensioners.

The matter was brought to the light after student organization, All Bogong Students’ Union (ABSU) hung a banner in the entry of the bank today making people aware about the illegal and undue advantage of some bank officials.

“We have been getting complaints and request from many victim customers to raise the concern so that the practices of some corrupt bank officials are restricted”, said Siang Moyong, General Secretary, ABSU. The banner of the ABSU reads ‘if any SBI Pasighat Branch staffs/agents demanding money for sanctioning of car loan, pension loan, personal loan, housing loan, CC loan, KCC loan and Mudra loan please free to inform us’.

Meanwhile, when asked about the case of bank officials asking/taking money for clearing loans from the customers, SBI Pasighat Chief Manager Promod Kumar said that he has not received any complaints from customer till date.

“After my joining this Pasighat Branch in August I have often contacted some of the customers voluntarily asking about their satisfaction about the SBI Pasighat’s services. If I get a valid and genuine complaint from any customers who have been charged of extra money or bribe to clear loan, I will surely take action”, added Kumar.

And when Asst. Branch Manager cum Loan Section Officer Gaurav Singh was asked about the loan sanctioning bribe issue, he said that the matter is unknown to him. “Whatever we do, we do it as per the instruction of the Chief Manager”, clarified Singh.