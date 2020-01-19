Arunachal: Sarkar Aapke Dwar held at Ramgang, Nari Camp and Namcher Bagang

Seppa

The Sarkar Aapke Dwar (Jan Sunvai Sammelan) programme for East Kameng district was conducted successfully today at Ramgang, Nari Camp and Namcher Bagang villages with hundreds of people from various villages in the vicinity of the area taking advantage of the facilities provided by the District Administration and various departments of the district.

The programme was inaugurated by East Kameng District DC in-charge Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla (ADC) in presence of Gaon Burahs and a huge gathering of public of the area. EAC Bana Pooza Sonam Natung and almost all heads of departments also participated in the programme to ensure smooth delivery of the services.

The in-charge DC along with other EAC and HoDs inspected all the stalls and interacted with the officials and urged them to make sure that every single household is benefited from the programme.

Urging the people to take advantage of such programme at the fullest, the DC in-charge P Abhishek Polumatla informed that the main motive behind conducting the programme is to provide services to the public at their doorsteps.

During the day-long programme, various services were provided, which included, among others, issuance of PRC, ST, birth and income certificates, issuance of Job Cards and Aadhaar seeding, free treatment at health camp, forms were filled & received for opening of bank accounts, distribution of medicines for animals, distribution of seeds, PP chemical and soil health cards, registration of farmers and labour.

Aadhaar Enrolment & corrections were done during the event.

Awareness on various govt. schemes was also organised during the day.