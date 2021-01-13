Arunachal: Sainik School, East Siang must be a model school of North East- Governor

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) chaired a virtual conference of all the stakeholders of Sainik School, East Siang at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 13th January 2021.

State Minister Education Taba Tedir, GOC 56 Inf Division, Likabali, Major General Ajay Kumar Vig, Secretary Education, Ms Niharika Rai, Deputy Commissioner, Pasighat, Dr. Kinny Singh, SP, East Siang, Pasighat, Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Chief Engineer, PWD (Central Zone-B) Markar Bam, Director, Elementary Education, Tapi Gao, Principal, Sainik School, East Siang, Lt. Col. Rajesh Singh and Gyamar Karo, Executive Engineer, Education Department participated in the video conference.

The Governor emphasised that the cadets of the school must be provided with the best education possible. He stressed that they must be provided all the necessary amenities and infrastructure required, which must be in place, when the cadets join the school. He also suggested to the Education Minister and DC Pasighat to help the Sainik School Principal in the best possible way to bring up the School and well commence the next academic session of the cadets.

The Governor, while calling for concerted effort from all stakeholders, said that the Sainik School, East Siang must be a model school in the whole of North East Region. He advised the participants to ensure timely and early availability of funds for the infrastructural development of the School.

The Governor suggested an on-th-spot visit of the Education minister and his team, GOC, who is the chairman of LBA (Local Body Audit) committee and the district administration for first hand information of the progress of infrastructural work at the site.

Academic session, financial allocations, monitoring aspects, teachers requirements were also taken up during the video conference.