Arunachal: SAD held at Shogtsen village near Indo-Tibet border

Tawang

The Tawang district Administration today conducted 22nd Sarkar Apke Dwar cum Jan sunwai Camp at Shogtsen village under Zemithang circle. Shogtsen is one of the last village towards Indo-Tibet border under Zemithang circle of Lumla sub division in Arunachal Pradesh.

The camp was inaugurated at Shogtsen Govt Residential school complex by Adl. DC Tawang Lobsang Tsering in Presence of EAC Tawang Dochora Lama, CO Zemithang Tamo Dada, Gaon Burah other senior officers from Tawang and Lungla Sub Division.

17 Govt departments participated in this camp and provided various govt services like issuance of ST/PRC/Birth certificate/Trading license/Driving license, enrollment of Adhaar ,CMAAY and at their doorstep of villagers.

Adl DC Tawang Lobsang Tsering, Adl. DC Lungla RD Thungon ,EAC Lungla Tashi Dondup, CO Duitongkhar Nawang Thutan felicitated the school toppers of Govt Residential School Shogtsen and also felicitated the village Gaon Burah.

Adl. DC Tawang Lobsang Tsering along with Dochora Lama EAC Tawang and few other senior officers after formal inauguration of the camp visited the village and nearby hamlets and interacted with villagers.

Later Lobsang Tsering and Dochora Lama visited the memorial of 1962 war and paid tribute to the Indian army martyrs by laying wreath at Surva Samba, Chuthangmo post.

One marriage was registered,18 new driving license,23 Scheduled tribe certificate,30 PRC, 66 birth certificates were issued during this camp besides enrollment in CMAAY, old age pension, Adhaar and selling of subsidized LED bulbs and tubelights by officials from APEDA.