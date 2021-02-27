Arunachal: Rural Development officer Kamla Nabam passes away

DOIMUKH- A sincere, dedicated and hardworking officer of Rural Development (RD) Kamla Nabam, daughter of Late Nabam Taram passed away on Friday late evening. She was 48.

Late Kamla was serving as APO in RD Department and was posted at Yupia. She passed away on 26th Feb, 2021.

Earlier to her postings as APO she served as teacher from 2003-2006 after her graduation in Agri (B.sc) from SASRD, Medzipherna, Nagaland university in 2001 and then as APO till her last breath.

She was a dedicated officer, she was soft hearted and a popular figure among the society. She was very popular among friends and family members for her excellent managerial skills and maintained cordial relation with all in the department.

Daughter of Late Nabam Taram ( State Gold medalist) of Nimte village, Sagalee she was also associated with several social welfare organization.

She has left behind 7 brothers and 3 sisters.

JB Nabam, the elder brother informed that she died of pressure stroke on Friday night. And her last rite will be performed on Sunday.

Former Chief Minister Nabam Tuki among several eminent personalities of state joined in condoling the untimely and premature death of young officer.