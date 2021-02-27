Arunachal: Rono Hills Foundation extends relief to JNC campus fire victim

PASIGHAT ( By-Maksam Tayeng ) – While extending their helping hand to the fire victim of Jawaharlal Nehru College, Pasighat Lower campus wherein the houses of Enuk Libang, Assistant Professor and Takut Tamuk were gutted to ashes on 15th February last, the Rono Hills Foundation, an NGO, handed over some relief items to Takut Tamuk on Friday.

While visiting the fire affected family members, Chairman of Rono Hills Foundation (the then Siang Tribal Estate Welfare Society), Bharat Modi with General Secretary, Orik Panggeng handed over some Chairs, Almirah and a trunk to the Tamuk family as a token of love and care in their hour of grief and shortages.

In his message to the general public, Modi said that everyone of us should be very cautious about fire safety management in our households. There are increasing cases of fire accidents in the Pasighat township area which needs to be addressed and taken care off in order to avert such tragedies in future.