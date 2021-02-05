Arunachal: “Roing – the Valley of Love and Brotherhood” released

ROING- Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein released a feature film, ‘Roing – the Valley of Love and Brotherhood’ here today. The film produced by a senior public leader, Dature Miuli and directed by the local film maker, Darbom Tayeng is aimed to create communal harmony between two major communities of Lower Dibang Valley District, i.e., Adi and Idu Mishmi tribes.

Lauding the efforts of the film makers, Mein said that Arunachal being a home to major 28 tribes, our strength lies in unity in diversity. He said that the movie which is based on communal harmony is very relevant one and will send a message of unity and brotherhood among different ethnic groups of the State.

He said that besides a multi-tribes State, Arunachal is bestowed with natural beauties and bio-diversities which is a potential destination for tourists and film makers. He added that film will help to promote tourism of the State to the world outside.

He further said that the State is opening up for the film makers, citing that the Bollywood movies like ‘Koyla’ and ‘Rangoon’ were shoot in Tawang and East Siang and now another Bollywood movie is going to be shoot at Sagalee. Likewise, one day the film makers will also come to Dibang, Lohit and Namsai Districts too.

He exhorted the youths to develop competitiveness and to excel in any chosen field of interests be it in sports, singing, film making, etc saying that these days numerous scopes and platforms are available to hone their talents.

He stated that Mayudia Pass is the only Hill Station in the State located in sub-tropical zone to experience snow fall which can become a tourist hotspot if properly managed and promoted. He informed that Rs 8.5 Cr was sanctioned two years back to develop Mayudia Pass a major tourist destination, the work of which is undergoing.

He opined to create a tourist circuit of Namsai-Lohit-Anjaw-Lower Dibang Valley and Dibang Valley Districts and urged the district administrations to devise mechanism for clean tourism and make tourism a source of earning for the local people to enhance their economy.

MLA Dambuk, Smt Gum Tayeng, MLA Roing, Mutchu Mithi and Film Producer, Dature Miuli also spoke on the occasion.

Later, DCM visited the Research Institute of World’s Ancient Traditions Cultures and Heritage located some 10 km from Roing. He lauded the activities under taken by the RIWATCH in nurturing, preserving and promoting rich cultural heritage of the local communities by working with them besides research and education. He also informed that second phase on documentation of traditional healing system by the Igu/Priest of Idu-Mishmi tribe shall begin soon.

He also visited the oldest archaeological site in the State, Bhismaknagar in Lower Dibang Valley District which dates back to 10-12th century A.D. He asked DC Roing to prepare a Detail Project Report to rejuvenate Bhismaknagar into a major tourist destination. He also informed that the Govt of India has sanctioned Rs 37 Cr for infrastructure development of Parshuramkund the work of which begin soon.

DCM was accompanied by MLA Roing, Mutchu Mithi, DC Roing, K N Damo, SP, James K Lego and Director RIWATCH, Vijay Swami during his visit.