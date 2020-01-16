Arunachal: Road safety week celebrated in a unique way across the state

Itanagar

Road safety week celebrated across the state in a unique way for creating mass awareness among the citizens and commuters for safety on roads.

As per recommendations of MORTH, GoI to make awareness on traffic rules and regulations among the citizens, several programmes has been organized by the district police in their areas which include bike rally, distribution of flowers to traffic violators, distribution of pamphlets, road shows etc. Several informative banners and posters have also been displayed prominently in strategic places for creating mass awareness among the vehicle owners as well as commuters, he added.

In Bomdila, OC, Bomdila PS, K Dev informed that they celebrated Road Safety week in innovative ways- all the violators were given traffic advisory, they were also greeted with Khada and appeal made to them to obey traffic rule for safety.

In Longding, the team lead by Dy. SP and OC PS Longding distributed flowers to the violators of traffic rule and appealed them to abide by traffic rule for their own safety and security for other commuters.

Watch Video

In changlang district , police held various traffic awareness programme in various police station areas which included motor cycle rally and other to elaborate programmes for mass awareness.

In a message, DGP Arunachal Pradesh RP Upadhayaya said that in order to reduce deaths from Road traffic accidents, use seat belts for four wheelers and helmets for two wheelers and avoid using mobile phone while driving.

Senior police officers also visited several schools in various parts of state to create awareness about the traffic rules among the students as a part of road safety week celebration.

A senior officer from PHQ informed that many people do not obey the traffic rules and regulations enforced by law enforcement agencies from time to time which are in the greater interest of the common people due to various reasons. In view of high incidence of fatal accidents, Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety is regularly monitoring the matter of road safety through State Road Safety Agency of all the states.