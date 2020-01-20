Arunachal: RKMMS organised Training programme on Large Cardamom Fiber Craft  at Mammao

Jairampur

A 10 Days Training programme ( from 17th to 27th Jan, 2020 ) on Large Cardamom Fiber Craft at Mammao was recently inaugurated by Chief Functionaries of R.K. Mossang Memorial Society ( RKMMS ). The programme was sponsored by North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Ltd. Guwahati (NEDFi) under its CSR policy and organized by R.K. Mossang Memorial Society.

Arup Kumar Choudhury, Secretary R.K. Mossang Memorial Society had warmly welcome all the participants in the training programme and urged the women trainee to learn new skills of making fiber craft of large cardamom stem which are thinned out after harvesting cardamom. He urged them to give their best efforts to make quality products during this training. As these products have a very huge demand in national and international market. So the produces during the training will be bought back the NEDFi and the amount will be directly credited into their account.

Longtu, Ex. ZPM, requested the participants to get the benefit of this training, he told them that implementation of the new skills learned during the training and making best quality products will help them to earn and it will improve their economy. He reiterated that as it was already informed by the Secretary of R.K. Mossang Memorial Society that the products will be bought back by NEDFi and if they made best products, more such programme shall come to our area in upcoming days he told.

Miss Komoli Mosang, Chairperson R.K. Mossang Memorial Society had explained about the programme and in local dialect and urged them to participate whole heartedly and urged them to maintain the timing of the training as told the Master Trainers.

Lastly, the vote of thanks was given Limkon Mossang, Public Leader Manmao. He had briefly explained the participants about activities undertaken by R.K. Mossang Memorial Society.