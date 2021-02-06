Arunachal: Ringwell cum water supply project for Govt Upper Primary School at Dipik inaugurated

DIPIK- As part of a crowd funding initiative set up by the APCS officers of 2016 batch, a Ringwell cum water supply project for Govt Upper Primary School here at Dipik, under Dissing Passo circle of Pakke Kessang District was inaugurated on Friday.

While inaugurating the new infrastructure TR Tapu, ADC Seijosa appreciated the effort and said that the young officers has setup an example. He urged the school authorities to maintain the asset for its optimum use.

The headmaster of the school, Rana Chiri who assisted in execution of the project, thanked all the 2016 batch officers and said the project will positively inspire his students to work for the society. He informed that now the school will have access to all weather clean water for drinking as well as for hygiene and sanitation.

Roshni Gapak, a teacher while expressing joy said that she will no longer have to fetch water from far distance as she now has the convenience of running water connection at her govt quarter.

Bomgam Padu, CO Dissing Passo who executed the project shared that Govt Upper Primary School Dipik has the highest enrollment in the circle. While reviewing the problems of school, he was informed that the students and teachers were facing acute hardship due to lack of a permanent water source within the school premises and they were bound to collect water from other households in the village.

The Ring well cum water supply scheme is a part of Project-37, the crowd funding initiative which has been launched under the aegis of APCS batch 2016 with the motto ‘giving back to the society’.

The project aims to create micro infrastructures, repair and renovate government assets like schools, health centres, Anganwadi centres, sponsor meritorious students or aspiring athletes and donate to causes.

Previously under the project, the APCS 2016 batch built a library cum computer hall at Khimiyang circle under Changlang district.